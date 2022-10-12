Dr. Cosmin Dascalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dascalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cosmin Dascalu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cosmin Dascalu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Babylon, NY.
Dr. Dascalu works at
Locations
Long Island Reg Arthrts/Osteo500 W Main St Ste 110, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 376-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dascalu is one of the best doctors I have ever encountered. He listens, he calls back when there’s a problem and is very knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Cosmin Dascalu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1083917835
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dascalu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dascalu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dascalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dascalu has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dascalu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dascalu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dascalu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dascalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dascalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.