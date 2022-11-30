Overview

Dr. Cosme Gomez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital



Dr. Gomez works at urology specialty care in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.