Dr. Cosme Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cosme Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cosme Gomez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
urology specialty care7600 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 275-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
When I arrived, I went to the desk where I was immediately greeted by friendly professionals. I was called for my appointment right on-time. After some procedures and questions by the healthcare professionals, I was quickly seen by the doctor. The whole visit went like, “Clockwork”. Thank you
About Dr. Cosme Gomez, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1316918485
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Bridgeport/Yale U Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.