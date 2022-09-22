Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricciardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cosimo Ricciardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Emerald Coast Podiatry Center120 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 682-6522
Emerald Coast Podiatry Center914 Mar Walt Dr # A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-4119
Emerald Coast Podiatry Center341 Racetrack Rd NW Ste A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
After learning that a fungus was the cause of my detached toenail, Dr. Ricciardi discussed the various treatment options available. I chose the laser treatment plan. Now, less than 4 months later, my nails look so much better - the improvement is amazing! Dr. Ricciardi and his staff are always very knowledgeable, kind and helpful - I absolutely recommend ECP!
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricciardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricciardi speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.