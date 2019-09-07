Overview

Dr. Corry Siffring, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with St Elizabeth Health Center|St Louis University School Of Med



Dr. Siffring works at Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.