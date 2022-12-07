Dr. Cory White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory White, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Bon Secours Endocrinology2 Innovation Dr Ste 140, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 400-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, White is a very good physician and has a personality that is a breath of fresh air when it comes to doctors. He is very competent and has taken care of my thyroid problem for many years. It is a pleasure knowing he is in my corner when it comes to my treatment.
About Dr. Cory White, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700973765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
