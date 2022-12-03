Overview

Dr. Cory Stingl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Stingl works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI and Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.