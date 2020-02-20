Overview

Dr. Cory Rubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Rubin works at Michigan Dermatology Institute, Waterford, MI in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.