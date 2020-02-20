Dr. Cory Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Rubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Michigan Dermatology Institute2665 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 681-9541Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 12:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A Dr. that truly cares about his patients. Excellent follow up
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1780888974
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Transitional Henry Ford Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
