Dr. Cory Pelnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Pelnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory Pelnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.
Dr. Pelnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Talbert House West4968 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 853-6575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelnick?
He is very nice compassionate and awesome person. He is very patient
About Dr. Cory Pelnick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912027376
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelnick works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.