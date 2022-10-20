Dr. Cory Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory Nelson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoArizona - Fountain Hills16838 E Palisades Blvd Ste C152, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (480) 445-9199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CNA
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- York Risk Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Couldn’t be more pleased! Dr Nelson repaired my shoulder several years ago with excellent results. I was x rayed, diagnosed, fitted for a brace in less than 45 minutes. Thank you!
About Dr. Cory Nelson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790945228
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.