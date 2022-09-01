Dr. Cory Miyamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Miyamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Cory Miyamoto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Miyamoto works at
Locations
Warren I. Ono M.d. Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 714, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 522-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Colonoscopy Results, return in 3 years.
About Dr. Cory Miyamoto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1063451003
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyamoto works at
Dr. Miyamoto has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.