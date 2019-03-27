Dr. Cory Lawler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Lawler, MD
Overview
Dr. Cory Lawler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lawler works at
Locations
-
1
Sandra Shrader M.d. Dermatology LLC1700 W Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-8193
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawler?
Such a Wonderful caring Dr. He did a mini face lift for me . He did a fantastic job and I couldn't be happier. His office staff is also caring .His daughter does facials .Colleen is just as caring and Wonderful as her Dad. Thank you to all of them
About Dr. Cory Lawler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154466571
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawler works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.