Dr. Cory Jaetzold, DDS
Overview
Dr. Cory Jaetzold, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
North Tarrant Dental Care9587 Sage Meadow Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 893-2616Monday8:30am - 1:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
North Arlington Dental Care770 Road To Six Flags St E Ste 174, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 252-4084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So helpful with billing questions. Cleaning was thorough and Dr. Jaetzold took the time to thoroughly explain treatments.
About Dr. Cory Jaetzold, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083718415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaetzold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaetzold accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jaetzold using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jaetzold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaetzold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaetzold.
