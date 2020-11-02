See All Podiatrists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Dr. Jacoby works at Elgin Foot & Ankle Center in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Elgin Foot & Ankle Center Sc
    750 Fletcher Dr Ste 300, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 741-3127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacoby?

    Nov 02, 2020
    Dr Cory Jacoby is outstanding! I went for a 2 opinion and chose him to be my surgeon. I had a tricky case and he was amazing!! He speaks to you not at you. He also treats you as if you were his only patient! He’s honest and caring!! I can’t say enough about him! I’m on the mend thanks to him!
    Wendy831 — Nov 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacoby to family and friends

    Dr. Jacoby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacoby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM.

    About Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457694481
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chicago Mercy Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby works at Elgin Foot & Ankle Center in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jacoby’s profile.

    Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cory Jacoby, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.