Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Gutovitz works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO, Kansas City, MO, Westwood, KS and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Creekwood Urgent Care
    6420 N Prospect Ave, Gladstone, MO 64119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    T-Mobile Center
    1403 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    University of Kansas Health System - Westwood Internal Medicine
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy # 2201, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-9800
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center-South
    1000 E 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 3
    10787 Nall Ave Ste 310, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Westwood Medical Pavilion
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Ste 2201, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Dr Gutovitz is an excellent physician, very knowledgeable and a wonderful listener. He possess excellent communication skills. He and his staff are top notch!!!
    Robert Curtis — Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750810099
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutovitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

