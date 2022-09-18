Overview

Dr. Cory Gutovitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Gutovitz works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Gladstone, MO, Kansas City, MO, Westwood, KS and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.