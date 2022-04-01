Dr. Cory Fielding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fielding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Fielding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory Fielding, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Fielding works at
Locations
-
1
Graves Gilbert Clinic484 Golden Autumn Way Ste 201, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 288-6036Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fielding?
Really like Dr Fielding. Very thorough and caring
About Dr. Cory Fielding, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154689040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fielding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fielding accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fielding works at
Dr. Fielding has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fielding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.