See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Cory Couch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cory Couch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cory Couch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Couch works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Sarcoma-Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8395

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Couch?

Photo: Dr. Cory Couch, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cory Couch, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Couch to family and friends

Dr. Couch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Couch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cory Couch, MD.

About Dr. Cory Couch, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1528401064
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cory Couch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Couch works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Couch’s profile.

Dr. Couch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.