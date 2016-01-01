Overview

Dr. Cory Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Chen works at Presence Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.