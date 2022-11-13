Dr. Cory Calendine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calendine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cory Calendine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory Calendine, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Calendine works at
Locations
-
1
Williamson Medical Center3000 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630
-
2
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee4323 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calendine?
Saw Dr. Calendine for my 10 year check up. My knee replacements are perfect after 10 years and going strong. Should last me the rest of my life. Dr. Calendine is an incredible surgeon that not only ranks at the top as to hide expertise and he’s always a pleasure to have looking out for me.
About Dr. Cory Calendine, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417973249
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthpaedic Research Institue-Adult Reconstruction
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Freed Hardeman University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calendine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calendine accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calendine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calendine works at
Dr. Calendine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calendine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Calendine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calendine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calendine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calendine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.