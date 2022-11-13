Overview

Dr. Cory Calendine, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Calendine works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.