Dr. Cory Barrat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cory Barrat, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Barrat works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health Phys Srgns/Kenwood4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 682-6980
-
2
Mhp General & Vascular Surgery3300 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 2010, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 961-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor with well respected credentials.
About Dr. Cory Barrat, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336450840
Education & Certifications
- Riverside-Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Barrat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barrat has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrat.
