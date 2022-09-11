Overview

Dr. Cory Barrat, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Barrat works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fistula and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.