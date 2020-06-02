Dr. Corwyn Bergsma, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergsma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corwyn Bergsma, DPM
Overview
Dr. Corwyn Bergsma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Bergsma works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Grand Haven1445 Sheldon Rd, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 871-2017
-
2
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Grand Rapids1195 Wilson Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 214-3384
-
3
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Norton Shores1450 Farr Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (616) 414-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergsma?
Dr Bergsma is an outstanding Physician and Human Being. Takes care to explain what’s going on. Outstanding care and treatment.
About Dr. Corwyn Bergsma, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1447281662
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Calvin College, Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergsma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergsma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergsma works at
Dr. Bergsma has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergsma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergsma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergsma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.