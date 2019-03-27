Overview

Dr. Cortney Bosworth, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Bosworth works at Colorado Kidney Care in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.