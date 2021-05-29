Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corry Maguire, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maguire works at
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Downtown Orlando2014 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-1234
Cardiac Clinic - Kissimmee3102 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 957-3244
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic1261 Blackwood Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 877-2900
Administration3670 Maguire Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 275-5440
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Love Dr. Maguire!!! Very kind and attentive!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992779920
- Podiatric Surgery Program At Dvamc-Northport, Northport, Ny
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
