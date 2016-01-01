See All Dermatologists in Hiram, GA
Dr. Corrie Alford, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Corrie Alford, MD is a dermatologist in Hiram, GA. Dr. Alford completed a residency at University Of Pittsburgh Med Center. She currently practices at MetroDerm, P.C. and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Alford is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    MetroDerm, P.C.
    148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 280, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 363-3343

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Hidradenitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medica
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • MVP Health Care
  • National Elevator
  • POMCO Group
  • Principal Life
  • Simplifi
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • UPMC Health Plan
  • Wells Fargo Insurance

About Dr. Corrie Alford, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1891701496
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Emory University School of Medicine
  • Spelman College
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
