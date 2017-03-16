Dr. Cornell Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornell Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cornell Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
1
Island Cardiovascular Associates of Ny PC496 Smithtown Byp Ste 101, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 473-8880
2
Island Cardiovascular Assocs5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 23, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-8880
3
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3504Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Love Love Love Dr. Cohen! He has been my cardiologist for many years. He is caring, compassionate and listens to his patients. I highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841204526
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
