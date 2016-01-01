Dr. Cornelius Thiels, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelius Thiels, DO
Dr. Cornelius Thiels, DO is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8701
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1215373915
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Dr. Thiels speaks German.
