Dr. Cornelius Thiels, DO

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Cornelius Thiels, DO is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Thiels works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8701

Appendiceal Tumor
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Appendiceal Tumor
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer

Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Leiomyosarcoma Chevron Icon
Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Liposarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon

  • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
  • 9 years of experience
  • English, German
  • Male
  • 1215373915
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences|Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
  • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

