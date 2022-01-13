Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sarasota Ophthalmology Associates2121 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 955-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time with patients, up-to-date diagnostic equipment
About Dr. Cornelius Halvey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halvey has seen patients for Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Halvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halvey.
