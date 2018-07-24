Dr. Gucfa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelius Gucfa, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornelius Gucfa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Gucfa works at
Locations
Central Iowa Hospital Corp.6000 University Ave Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2300
UnityPoint Clinic6600 Westown Pkwy Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 283-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr, listens to what patient has to say, always running on time, great nurses and front office staff, very friendly.
About Dr. Cornelius Gucfa, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942274626
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
