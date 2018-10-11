Dr. Cornelius Dooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelius Dooley, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornelius Dooley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Ireland and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Nm Gastroenterology1691 Galisteo St Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-5631
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 983-5631MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Santa Fe Orthopaedic Associates PC1630 Hospital Dr Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3373
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor always ready to answer your questions, explains the procedure being done.
About Dr. Cornelius Dooley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Meath Hosp
- Mater Hosp
- Natl U Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophageal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.