Overview

Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vulpe works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.