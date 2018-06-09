See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD

Bariatric Surgery
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Vulpe works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion
    8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2018
    Dr. Vulpe has a very good temperament and listens to your concerns. His bedside manner and professionalism is above average for a New York Surgeon. His front desk could be friendlier, but the rest of the staff makes up that single difference. Excellent service and would highly recommend!!!!
    Paul in Staten Island, NY — Jun 09, 2018
    About Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992815021
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corneliu Vulpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vulpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vulpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vulpe works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vulpe’s profile.

    Dr. Vulpe has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulpe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vulpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vulpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

