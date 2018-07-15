Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD
Overview
Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Carol Davila Univ and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Luca works at
Locations
Uhealth Lennar Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 243-0211
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-6732
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After finding out that i had parkinson's and doing everything that my local Dr.'s recommended and taking the medications as prescribed by them and the mayo clinic my wife found this Dr. in Miami. I was up too 19 pills a day and now i take 7, and he is still lowering that #. 3 years after having the DBS surgery i can't describe my feelings or how blessed we feel because of the kindness and caring shown by his staff. When he talks to me and my wife you can't help but feel your in great hands.
About Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578711305
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Carol Davila Univ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Luca has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luca.
