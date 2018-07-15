See All Neurologists in Coral Gables, FL
Neurology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Carol Davila Univ and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Luca works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uhealth Lennar Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125
    UHealth at The Professional Arts Center
    1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136
    UHealth at Kendall
    8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
  Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Insomnia
Myoclonus
Difficulty With Walking
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dementia
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Tremor
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Headache
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2018
    After finding out that i had parkinson's and doing everything that my local Dr.'s recommended and taking the medications as prescribed by them and the mayo clinic my wife found this Dr. in Miami. I was up too 19 pills a day and now i take 7, and he is still lowering that #. 3 years after having the DBS surgery i can't describe my feelings or how blessed we feel because of the kindness and caring shown by his staff. When he talks to me and my wife you can't help but feel your in great hands.
    Frederick Crook in Cocoa, FL — Jul 15, 2018
    Neurology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1578711305
    University of Miami School of Medicine
    Carol Davila Univ
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corneliu Luca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luca is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Luca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Luca has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luca on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

