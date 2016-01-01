Overview

Dr. Cornelis Elmes, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Elmes works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Shoulder Dislocation and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

