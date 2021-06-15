See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Porras works at Neil Goyal MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nj Physicians LLC
    6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 777-7911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 15, 2021
    Great doctor. This should be the standard of care, but unfortunately most doctors are not like this and don't follow up with patients. Really went above and beyond to help move up my father's biopsy. Highly recommend Dr. Porras.
    About Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cornelio Porras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porras has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

