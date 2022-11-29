Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelie Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornelie Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
1
Brummitte Dale Wilson MD & Associates17 Long Ave Ste 200, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 648-2770
2
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd Ste 170, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 648-2770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had many dermatologists for alopecia over the years-shes the best! Actually cares about me and my hairloss.
About Dr. Cornelie Jones, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.