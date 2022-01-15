Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD
Overview
Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center.
Dr. Von Koch works at
Locations
-
1
Redwood City Medical Center Neurology1150 Veterans Blvd Fl 3, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 299-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon with a warm, down-to-earth, patient-friendly bedside manner. Welcomes questions and answers them directly and in a way that is easily understood.
About Dr. Cornelia Von Koch, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Von Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Von Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Von Koch works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Koch.
