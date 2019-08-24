See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 20th Ave N Ste 702, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 322-2308
  2. 2
    Tennessee Maternal Fetal Medicine Plc
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 320, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 284-8636
  3. 3
    Tennessee Lithotripsy LLC
    100 Covey Dr Ste 207, Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 284-8636
  4. 4
    Family and Children's Service
    201 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 284-8636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Gestational Diabetes
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Gestational Diabetes

Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2019
    After reading the comments, I was nervous for my first appointment. When the day came, I was emotional but had no reason to be other than not knowing what to expect. I was being seen for Gestational Diabetes & got an ultrasound at each visit. I've seen most of the nurses/doctors including Mrs. Cornelia. They were all pleasant and listened to any concerns I had. I would definitely recommend this place (MidTown-Nashville location). Go in with an open mind and hopefully your experience will meet your expectations!
    — Aug 24, 2019
    About Dr. Cornelia Graves, MD

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    30 years of experience
    English
    1841202652
    Education & Certifications

    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
