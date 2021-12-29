Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Neurology13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 550-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dress is an amazing Dr. Brilliant! She was my Dr. At UCH in Denver
About Dr. Cornelia Drees, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1144265521
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
- SUNY Health Science Center At Brooklyn Program
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation Program
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drees has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drees has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drees speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Drees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drees.
