Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD is a Neuroscientist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco4225 Lapalco Blvd Ste 220, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
My appointment with Dr Rogers went pretty well it was a follow up appointment regarding a head injury. I have been going to him for awhile now and I definitely recommend his services
About Dr. Cornel Rogers, MD
- Neuroscience
- English
- 1750605770
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.