Dr. Cormac Depan, MD
Overview
Dr. Cormac Depan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Locations
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3183Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
2
Southboro Medical Group24 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 481-5500
3
Milford Location101 Cedar St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 634-3100
4
Leominster Location225 New Lancaster Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depan?
I see Dr. Depan 3 times a year, to remove large build-ups of ear wax. He is 100% efficient. Often, if I arrive early, he will see me almost immediately, and one time, I was out of his office BEFORE the scheduled appointment time! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Cormac Depan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Depan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.