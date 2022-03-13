Dr. Corlyne Mulder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corlyne Mulder, MD
Overview
Dr. Corlyne Mulder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Mulder works at
Locations
-
1
Dreyer Medical Group Ltd1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dreyer Medical Clinic2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 859-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulder?
On a scale of 1 through 10, Dr. Mulder is a 10. Their phone system is a negative 1. Brutal phone system -- can't get through.
About Dr. Corlyne Mulder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124254602
Education & Certifications
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulder works at
Dr. Mulder has seen patients for Wound Repair, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.