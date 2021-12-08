Overview

Dr. Corliss Newhouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Newhouse works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.