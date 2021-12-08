Dr. Corliss Newhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corliss Newhouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corliss Newhouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Locations
1
Division 2410801 Lockwood Dr Ste 290, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-5595
2
Capital Women's Care2301 Research Blvd Ste 215, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-3444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Corliss Newhouse. She is quick but thorough, knowledgeable, attentive, professional and kind. Staff was helpful. Office was clean.
About Dr. Corliss Newhouse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811979602
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newhouse has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Newhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.