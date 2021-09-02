Dr. Corinne Tuckey-Larus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuckey-Larus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Tuckey-Larus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corinne Tuckey-Larus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Tuckey-Larus works at
Locations
Virginia Physicians for Women10710 Midlothian Tpke Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-5851Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Physicians For Women Kroger Center1212 Kroger Ctr Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 944-9934
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr TL's for almost 10 years now. She delivered both of my children. As mentioned in other reviews, her manner is very to-the-point. Which I appreciate. I understand why other patients could be put off by that, but for me it works. I tend to be someone who worries and over-analyzes every little thing, so it is great for me to have a Dr who is no-nonsense. When she says "you're boring" I can relax. Boring is a good thing when it comes to medical issues! She also has quite a sense of humor and tries to make her pelvic exams quick! She also always remembers things about me/my family and asks about it during visits. I had an issue where my pharm kept switching my perscription to a different generic saying "it's the same" but it caused me problems. Not only did Dr TL listen to my concerns, but she made sure my pharmacy fixed the issue. Overall Dr TL is great. She is not the sweet or sugarcoating type, but she is extremely knowledgeable and an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Corinne Tuckey-Larus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861464695
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuckey-Larus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuckey-Larus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuckey-Larus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuckey-Larus has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuckey-Larus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuckey-Larus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuckey-Larus.
