Dr. Corinne Nawrocki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Nawrocki works at C & R MEDICAL GROUP in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.