Dr. Corinne Miklas, DO

Dr. Corinne Miklas, DO

Hospital Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Corinne Miklas, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Miklas works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Dehydration
Acidosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Dehydration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Dehydration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alcohol Withdrawal
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Anorectal Abscess
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Cancer
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infections
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Cranial Trauma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drug Withdrawal
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Elbow Bursitis
Embolism
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Epilepsy
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gallstones
Ganglion Cyst
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis C
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Humerus Fracture
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Intestinal Obstruction
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 14, 2017
Dr. Miklas helped me this past week when I went to the ER and was admitted overnight. She was incredibly kind, caring, and informative. Very likable personality. She really made me feel as though she cared and I wasn't just another numbered patient that day, which is much appreciated as I know their lives are probably crazy at work!
Kelsey Fabiani in Pennsauken, NJ — Mar 14, 2017
About Dr. Corinne Miklas, DO

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770846404
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Internship
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miklas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miklas works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Miklas’s profile.

Dr. Miklas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miklas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miklas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miklas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

