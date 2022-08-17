Dr. Corinne Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Horn, MD
Overview
Dr. Corinne Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Locations
New York Office36 E 36th St Ste 200A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-8575
Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Otolaryngology Group and Facial Plastic Surgery at Uppe9 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 889-8575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently went to Dr. Horn for a neck lift. I was hesitant to have such a procedure at first. However, when I initially met Dr. Horn, she allayed my anxiety. She explained the procedure fully, answering every question I had. Needless to say, it was a speedy recovery. She truly cares about her patients. For these reasons, I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Horn.
About Dr. Corinne Horn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1619988680
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Newyork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
