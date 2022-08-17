Overview

Dr. Corinne Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Horn works at New York Otolaryngology Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.