Dr. Corinne Heinen, MD
Overview
Dr. Corinne Heinen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Heinen works at
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Heinen for HRT for over a year now and I could not hope for a more professional, understanding, and human doctor. She has always taken her time to look into issues that have come up, whether related to HRT or not, and has singlehandedly raised my bar for medical care. She was one of the first doctors I felt really listened to me and I look forward to every one of our appointments. I'd give her 10 stars if I could.
About Dr. Corinne Heinen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720163520
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
