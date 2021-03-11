Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corinne Hecht, MD
Overview
Dr. Corinne Hecht, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Dermatology and Laser Center Northwest905 Squalicum Way Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-1470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have/HAD!! severe psoriasis on the extremities of my body, in particular on the palms of my hands and bottoms of my feet. Cracking, bleeding, infections and open wounds were ongoing. During these 8 years, only one Biological type drug called Methatrexate, was prescribed by one of the Drs. at Dermatology and Laser Center, NW and it failed miserably. Then, I was told that for a mere $1,200/month COPAY!! They could almost assure me of being cured. 7 years later, I was fortunately introduced to Dr Corinne Hecht due to the retirement of my current, (at that time) Dermatologist, (I saw several others during that time). Dr. Hecht immediately prescribed a medication that had been approved by the FDA in 1996! Now, after 6 weeks of treatment, my Psoriasis is 90% gone!!! Moral of this story?? If you are calling Dr Hecht for an appointment at the Dermatology and Laser Center NW——DO NOT!!! let them talk you into booking with another Dr.! Wait for Dr. Hecht!!
About Dr. Corinne Hecht, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215179502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
