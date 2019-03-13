Dr. Corinne Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinne Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corinne Erickson, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
North Dallas Dermatology Associates, Dallas, TX8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 1300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 761-8524Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
EASY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT, EXCELLENT FRIENDLY, PROFESSIONAL STAFF. DR ERICKSON IS HIGHLY PROFESSIONAL AND EASY TO BE WITH -- ALL QUESTIONS ANSWERED, PLENTY OF TIME, NOT RUSHED.
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134321037
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
