Overview

Dr. Corinne Bazella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Bazella works at Uh Landerbrook Health Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Multiple Gestation and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.