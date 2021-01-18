Dr. Corinna Muller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corinna Muller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Corinna Muller, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Geisinger Medical Center|Geisinger Medical Center (Perinatology)
Dr. Muller works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Materal Fetal Medicine4120 Laurel St Ste 203, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muller?
My wife and I saw Dr. Miller weekly for the last few months of our pregnancy. She and her whole staff were caring, professional, and empathetic. However, the most impressive thing to me was Dr. Muller's knowledge base. Her experience through the years as well as academic knowledge let me with the impression that I'd be surprised if we asked her a question and she didn't know the answer. We had beyond a 5 star experience and anyone who sees her is in the best hand possible!
About Dr. Corinna Muller, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1740489012
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center|Geisinger Medical Center (Perinatology)
- Memorial Hospital (Obstetrics &amp; Gynecology)|Memorial Hospital (Obstetrics &amp;amp; Gynecology)|Memorial Hospital (Obstetrics &amp;amp;amp; Gynecology)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muller works at
Dr. Muller has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.