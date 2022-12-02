Dr. Mosher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corinna Mosher, MD
Dr. Corinna Mosher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Michael T Mosher MD415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 280, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-8522
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mosher is very kind, knowledgeable, well read, and really cares for her patients. I highly recommend her for a general practitioner
About Dr. Corinna Mosher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
